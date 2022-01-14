Aamir Khan to visit America to show ‘The Forrest Gump’ star Tom Hanks to Laal Singh Chaddha? Aamir Khan to visit America to show ‘The Forrest Gump’ star Tom Hanks to Laal Singh Chaddha?

Every time it comes to nice movies and robust characters, one identify undoubtedly comes to your thoughts and that’s Bollywood famous person Aamir Khan. Presently she is busy together with her upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha and really quickly you’re going to see an enormous announcement from the movie. At current, an enormous information is popping out of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is expounded to Oscar successful actor Tom Hanks.

Everybody is aware of that Aamir Khan’s movie is an official remake of The Forest Gump and Tom Hanks was seen on this movie. The reviews which are at present surfacing have revealed that Aamir Khan is at present planning to host a particular screening of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ for the veteran Hollywood actor within the US.

Sure, Aamir Khan himself desires to go to America and show the movie to the primary actor of this movie. An India At present report has claimed about this.

If this occurs then certainly Aamir Khan goes to do a beautiful job. Earlier than this, hardly any star would have accomplished this for an additional star. Laal Singh Chaddha was within the making for a very long time and Aamir Khan has labored laborious for it.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan goes to be seen with him on this movie, who has already appeared with the actor in some movies. Celebrity Salman Khan’s cameo can also be going to be seen within the movie.

Story first printed: Friday, January 14, 2022, 16:57 [IST]