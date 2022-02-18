Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn vs Tiger Shroff and 3 more Biggest box office clashes of 2022 | 6 biggest box office clashes of 2022 including Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan vs Tiger Shroff
The year 2022 is going to be a big bang in terms of films. Movies that have been postponed for the last two years due to the lockdown are also ready to hit the theaters this year. Many big films are releasing one after the other. Every big Bollywood star is all set to come up with their much awaited films in the coming months. Therefore, due to the long line of films, many big films are also clashing at the box office this year.
Last week, Aamir Khan announced the release date of his film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. The film is releasing on August 11, 2022, the day Akshay Kumar- Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is also coming up.
‘Maidan will be the landmark film of Ajay Devgan’s career, he has given his best performance’
Where earlier big budget films used to wait for solo release at the box office. This year even the biggest films are helpless to clash as the number of films releasing due to repeated postponements for two years is very high.
Somewhere, the distributors and theater owners are also upset because of the arrival of two big films at the same time, the collection is also affected. But to revive the box office again, it is necessary for big films to come.
Here’s a look at the big movies clashing this year-
Gangubai Kathiawadi vs Valimai
Superstar Ajith Kumar’s film Valimai is releasing on February 24. Hindi, Telugu and Kannadadub versions of this Tamil film will also be brought in theatres. At the same time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is coming on 25 February. This film of Alia Bhatt will also be released on a very large scale.
Radhe Shyam vs The Kashmir Files
At the same time, Prabhas- Pooja Hegde starrer romantic film ‘Radhe Shyam’ .. and Anupam Kher- Mithun Chakraborty starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’ based on true events is coming on March 11. Although both the films are very different from each other.. which is expected to have negligible effect on the box office.
Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2
Salman Khan is not there on Eid this year.. But two big films are going to clash in his place. One is Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakulpreet starrer ‘Runway 34’ .. which is coming in front of Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Both the films may create panic at the box office on Eid.
Jersey vs KGF 2
Earlier on April 14, Lal Singh Chaddha was coming .. but Aamir Khan extended the release date. Shahid Kapoor’s jersey is now coming on April 14 as soon as he is ahead .. in front of which will be South’s much awaited film ‘KGF 2’.
Anek vs Mission Majnu
The clash between Ayushmann Khurrana’s action thriller film ‘Anek’ and Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer spy thriller film ‘Mission Majnu’ is scheduled to take place on May 13.
Lal Singh Chaddha vs Rakshabandhan
Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor with ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar-Bhoomi Pednekar with ‘Rakshabandhan’ are coming to bomb the box office on the Independence Day weekend on August 11.
From Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha vs Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 to Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti, year 2022 is all set for 6 biggest clash at box office.
Friday, February 18, 2022, 13:47 [IST]
