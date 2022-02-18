Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn vs Tiger Shroff and 3 more Biggest box office clashes of 2022 | 6 biggest box office clashes of 2022 including Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan vs Tiger Shroff

The year 2022 is going to be a big bang in terms of films. Movies that have been postponed for the last two years due to the lockdown are also ready to hit the theaters this year. Many big films are releasing one after the other. Every big Bollywood star is all set to come up with their much awaited films in the coming months. Therefore, due to the long line of films, many big films are also clashing at the box office this year.

Last week, Aamir Khan announced the release date of his film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. The film is releasing on August 11, 2022, the day Akshay Kumar- Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is also coming up.

‘Maidan will be the landmark film of Ajay Devgan’s career, he has given his best performance’

Where earlier big budget films used to wait for solo release at the box office. This year even the biggest films are helpless to clash as the number of films releasing due to repeated postponements for two years is very high.

Somewhere, the distributors and theater owners are also upset because of the arrival of two big films at the same time, the collection is also affected. But to revive the box office again, it is necessary for big films to come.

Here’s a look at the big movies clashing this year-