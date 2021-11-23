Aamir Khan will marry for the third time after the release of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’? Fake news! Aamir Khan will marry for the third time after the release of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’? Fake news!

not completely clear

Superstar Aamir Khan’s name was earlier associated with Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh. There were also reports that after Aamir’s divorce, both would tie the knot. However, this thing has not been completely clear. Significantly, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are still very good friends and are often seen together.

why did you decide

Along with announcing their divorce, both of them had said that they would often work together and be seen. However, no one knows why the two had decided to part ways.

workfront

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy with his film Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of a Korean film The Forest Gump.

Will be seen in many looks

In this film too, Aamir Khan is going to be seen in many looks which have also come to the fore. Its shooting is going on for a long time but due to the Corona period and the pregnancy of Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is getting delayed.

seen in good news

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character is going to be very spectacular in this film. She was last seen in the film Good Newwz. Fans are waiting for his film.