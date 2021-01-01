Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal: Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal reveals details of what happened after his film Mela flopped

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan is currently in discussions about his new film ‘Factory’. Faizal Khan said that Aamir Khan had called him a bad actor and advised him to look for another career option. The story is old, when he appeared in the movie ‘Mela’ with Aamir and Twinkle. Faizal also told the story when Aamir arrived at his home with an army of police and doctors.

Faizal told the story after the movie ‘Mela’ flopped. Before the release of ‘Factory’, Faisal was asked in an interview with Raunak Koteja if Aamir Khan flops his ‘Mela’ movie and helped him while he was wandering for roles. Faisal said simply – Aamir is the best person to answer this question.





Referring to that time, Faizal said, ‘He did not help me. Today I have realized my strengths with the factory. Why should anyone help you? ‘

Faizal said, ‘After Mela movie, Aamir called me and said – Faizal, you are not a good actor, now Jatra flops, now what? Now you have to find some more work in life. Faisal said that Aamir told him that I don’t think he (Faisal) is an actor.

Faizal said, ‘Aamir told me that you are not a good actor, you cannot act. So you start some other work, you have to think about what you want to do in life. When Aamir felt that I was not a good actor and could not perform well, how could I have asked him for work, how could anyone ask for help? ‘

Faizal said, ‘As a brother, I have always supported Aamir. I am always happy about the success that Aamir has achieved. I am one of those who stand on the street and eat Vada Pav, if I think I go by auto, I live my life like this. I never envied Aamir’s success.

Speaking about his mental health, he said, ‘I stopped visiting my family because we had differences over some things. Instead of fighting them, I isolated myself, because sometimes distance also settles things. He further said, ‘When I was separated, he felt like he was separated from the family, what happened to him. The family got upset, he said – this family doesn’t get it, so it’s crazy. One day after this Aamir Khan came to my house, police and doctors were also with him. He had been telling me for a long time that Faisal, you are not well. Aamir Khan came and said that you are a victim of schizophrenia, you keep doubting everyone. I said- I don’t suspect anyone. Aamir said- Faisal, if you don’t go to the nursing home with me now, there is a doctor here, he will give you an injection and take you unconscious. I said, no need to do all this, just let me go. I thought they would do some tests for me and leave. You were bringing ropes with the police, bringing sticks, taking them to cozy nursing homes, it was a completely illegal act. He was not needed.

He continued, ‘My phone was taken. They imprisoned me there. They used to give medicine in water, which was testless and I slept for 20-20 hours. Then I thought hey it’s confusing. I thought I would probably die if there was too much. I called my sister and said give me medicine, I will take it but someone should keep an eye on how much is being given. After that, 20 days later, he said that now that you are a little better, you can go home.