Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan: Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan was seen eating Vada Pav near his residence in Bandra: Video: Faisal was seen eating Vada Pav in a small shop, people said- Aamir Khan ruined his life

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan is currently in discussions about his new film ‘Factory’. However, here we are talking about Faisal Khan’s video, in which he is seen eating Vada Pav standing in front of a small shop on the street. Many people are surprised to see this video and the reason for their surprise is different.

Faizal is seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ avatar in this video which is seen on social media. He has a side bag slung over his shoulder. He has gloves on his hands and is seen enjoying Vada Pav. Some fans are calling him cute and the stars are writing on the ground praising his simple demeanor, while some people are even seen criticizing him. In fact, wearing gloves, he eats vada pav and then touches the shopkeeper’s shirt and then starts eating vada pav with the same hand. People are commenting on this and saying – don’t you see gloves going viral?





One called him cheap Aamir Khan, while another said – he is a star, Aamir Khan ruined his life completely.

Faizal Khan recently released the trailer of his film ‘Factory’. Faisal himself is seen in the lead role in this film and through this film he has also made his debut in the world of directing. The factory movie is releasing on September 3, 2021. Faisal may not have been very successful in the film world, but he has previously appeared as a college student in ‘Mela’, ‘Chinar Dastan’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’.



After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Faizal Khan also said some things about his depression. From Karan Johar’s insult, he also said that the family forcibly gave him drugs for almost a year. There was a report in 2007 stating that Faisal was not mentally fit and was suffering from depression as well as schizophrenic. Speaking about it, Faisal said he is perfectly fit and fit. He said that if he was mentally weak, he would not have been able to handle his own film.

Faisal said his family kept him in custody for a year, during which he was forced to take drugs. Faizal said, ‘Someone disappointed me on Aamir Khan’s 50th birthday. I didn’t want to say the name, but Karan Johar treated me strangely, he disappointed me. When I was trying to talk about something, they insulted me and tried to disconnect me from that person. Many such things happened in my case. After my film festival, I thought that people would see my craft and take me to the movies. I used to go to the office, but it would sit me down. I won’t get many director appointments. I have seen that time too.

