Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira said this by sharing the post, seeing her growing up, her mother gave a sex-education book

New Delhi. Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan may not have established her feet in the film industry, but she remains so active in social media that she has become a big star in the eyes of the fans. He manages to make room for himself. Recently, he has shared Dil Ki Baat by sharing a post on his Instagram. She told that when she was growing up, her mother gave her a book on sex education. However, whatever was written in the book, Aira did not implement it. He has posted this thing on Insta Story along with it is written, Be curious.

Foundation Establishment

Aira wrote, I don’t think I have ever seen myself completely. When I was growing up, my mother gave me a book on sexual education and was asked to look at myself in the mirror, but I did not listen to her. Now that I am older, I have a long way to go. He has tagged Agastu Foundation with the story. He founded this foundation after his birthday in May. He wrote that this foundation is an attempt to bring balance in his life.

Videos related to mental health were also shared

Aira is very active on Instagram. She keeps posting videos related to mental health. These days, Aira is in a relationship with her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhar. Nupur has also been the coach of Aamir Khan. Aira often posts pictures with him.

