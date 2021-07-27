Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan brutally trolled for latest photo

New Delhi. Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan, popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, is away from the world of cinema. Despite this, she remains in the headlines. Aira Khan remains active on social media. Whenever Aira shares her pictures on social media. They become in the news. Often he also has to face trolling. Recently, Aira has shared some pictures of her vacation. On which the controversy has started again.

Aira Khan shared the picture of the vacation

Aira Khan has shared some pictures on her official Instagram. Where Aira is seen sitting in the garden in her resort and chirping. In the photo, Aira is seen flaunting her thighs with Doggie on her lap. In the photo, Aira looks quite stylish wearing a denim jacket and black glasses. Sharing the picture, Aira wrote in the caption that good morning. Along with this, an emoji of a cup of coffee has also been made.

picture of aira khan cigarette box

As soon as Aira Khan shared her picture on social media. Similarly, the trollers started trolling him. After seeing the picture, Aira is being criticized a lot on social media. Actually, people say that a box is kept on Aira’s picture. Which is like a cigarette box. By the way, let us tell you that there are some videos smoking on Aira’s account. At the same time, some are praising Aira’s Thais fiercely.

Aamir Khan divorced Kiran Rao after 15 years

Let us tell you that Aira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. At the same time, Aamir Khan also got divorced from his second wife Kiran Rao after 15 years. As soon as this news came to the fore, Aamir Khan’s fans were quite surprised. At the same time, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen together some time back. The pictures of both of them together became increasingly viral.