Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan talks about gaining 20 kgs, said- ‘It’s been really messing with my head’ | Aamir Khan’s daughter is troubled by increasing weight, kept fast for 15 days to reduce 20 kg

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan is very lively on social media and likewise shares some issues associated to her life with followers. On the day prior to this, Ayra shared with her followers and followers on social media that she has gained 20 kg in the previous couple of years and he or she is upset about this.

Ayra additionally revealed on Instagram that she struggles with the ‘self-motivation’ and ‘self-image division’. Additionally, Ayra advised that she has kept a fast of 15 days to reduce weight.

She wrote- “Lately I fasted for 15 days to reduce my weight. I’ve been very lively for most of my life however for the final 4-5 years I’m very inactive. My weight has elevated by 20 kg. And this factor retains swirling in my thoughts.”

She added, “It isn’t that I’ve misplaced plenty of weight, however I obtained a brand new motivation to strive tougher. And obtained a rhythm. I am doing every little thing I can to preserve it now.” I contemplated, contemplated and monitored lots. I realized some good issues. Issues from the self work division and normal life occasions that I look ahead to sharing. A lot of them are issues that I actually Want to begin over. So I’m sharing them as I do. I’m very decided. Let’s examine the way it goes. Pleased new yr.”

Let me let you know, on this submit, Ayra has additionally posted many photos with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhar. Each have celebrated New Yr in Germany.

