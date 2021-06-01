Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares loved-up pics with her ‘anchor’ boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in an appreciation post





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been making information for a while now. Whether or not it’s her photoshoots or posts about how she is dealing with medical melancholy, Ira Khan comes throughout as a really candid particular person. Of late, it’s her relationship with health coach Nupur Shikhare that’s getting a variety of consideration. The couple started relationship in the lockdown. He’s the coach of her dad, Aamir Khan. Ira Khan known as him her anchor and dream boy in the appreciation post. He additionally replied again saying that he beloved her. Take a look at the video under… Additionally Learn – Blissful Birthday, Karan Johar: When the director thought his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star Shah Rukh Khan was a ‘younger brat’ and ‘borderline smug’

It appears the 2 met in 2020 when he was working with Aamir Khan. Ira Khan has now moved out of her household residence, and resides alone in Bandra. The younger woman desires to change into a director. She has directed a play already. Nupur Shikhare had accompanied Ira Khan and her household on a visit to the Gir Nationwide Park for New Yr’s. It’s evident that her of us like him too. He was additionally seen on the marriage ceremony of her cousin Zayn Marie. Additionally Learn – Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Salman Khan REJECTED this movie which turned one of many greatest hits of Aamir Khan’s profession?

Ira Khan has shaped a basis for people who find themselves affected by psychological well being points. She has stated that she has been clinically depressed for a very long time. The younger woman has spoken about how some days are very powerful. Additionally Learn – Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol and extra: Actors who additionally donned the director’s hat and entertained followers

Krishna Shroff additionally dropped a coronary heart for the couple when she noticed Ira Khan’s post. It’s evident that the 2 are glowing in love.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



