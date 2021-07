Aamir Khan’s daughter opened a big secret, told that when she was young, the mother gave the book of sex education as a gift

Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan came into the limelight after the announcement of her father’s divorce. Apart from this, she also remains in the headlines for her own personal life.

#Aamir #Khans #daughter #opened #big #secret #told #young #mother #gave #book #sex #education #gift