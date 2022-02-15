Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha new release date, to clash with Akshay Kumar, thanks team Adipurush | Aamir Khan again changed the release date of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ – thanked the ‘Adipurush’ team, clashed with Akshay Kumar

Laal Singh Chaddha new release date Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will release in cinemas across the world on August 11, 2022 and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Advait Chandan. The film has music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios. Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar The special thing is that the film Rakshabandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar is also all set to release in theaters on August 11. ‘Rakshabandhan’ directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Color Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape of Good Films. Shot on 100 Locations Shot at over 100 locations across India, this love story spans different time periods of Lal Singh Chaddha’s journey. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. It is made on a very large scale. bollywood debut of naga chaitanya South’s superstar Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with this film. Naga is playing Aamir Khan’s friend in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. This character was offered to Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi before Naga Chaitanya. But due to some reason he could not be a part of this film. READ Also After the success of Atrangi Re, Dhanush signs on two big budget Bollywood projects | After the success of 'Atrangi Re' Dhanush signs two more big budget projects of Bollywood --> -->

Forrest Gump remake

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. His story revolves around a character named Forrest Gump, who may not be fully developed in his brain. But there are many turning points in his life, where he proves himself to be the best and moves forward.. and becomes a historical man.

The story of the film is excellent.. But what actor Tom Hank has done in the role of Forrest Gump is considered a milestone.

fans are waiting

This is Aamir Khan’s next film after Thugs of Hindostan. So, Aamir and his fans are very excited about it. Aamir said, I have always found Forrest Gump to be a good film. This is a film to watch with the whole family.

50 years journey

Let us tell you, the story of the film starts in 1968 with the childhood of the main character and ends in the year 2018. Therefore, some special historical events that happened in India during this period have been included in the film.

Aamir Khan will be seen in many different looks in this film to show different time frames. Many of his pictures have been leaked from the sets of the film, which fans are excited to see.