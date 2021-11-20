Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be release on Baisakhi and clash with KGF 2! Aamir Khan’s big announcement, Lal Singh Chaddha will be released on Baisakhi

News oi-Salman Khan

Aamir Khan Productions, who have given Indian audiences Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal and many other cinematic gems over the years, made their next release on Baisakhi April 14, 2022 for Viacom18 Studios’ presentation “Lal Singh Chaddha”. date has been announced. Let us inform that Lal Singh Chaddha will clash with KGF Chapter 2. Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the six-time Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump which was written by Eric Roth.

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 will be a super flop, fans angry with KRK’s tweet!

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is directed by Advait Chandan, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Studios have announced the release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14, 2022 with a new poster.

The poster depicts the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who last worked together as a romantic couple in the blockbuster 3 Idiots.

Shot at over 100 locations across India, this love story spans different time periods of the Protagonists’ journey. “Lal Singh Chaddha” is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios and will release in cinemas across the world on Baisakhi, 14 April 2022.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Raj Kapoor And Pran Friendship Broke After Bobby As Show Man Sends Him Check For Films Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be release on Baisakhi and clash with KGF 2! Read the details.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 13:07 [IST]