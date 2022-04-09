Aamrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav get married Weeding Pics video going viral- Did Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey get married! This video going viral

Bhojpuri cinema’s multi-talented star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua has made a different identity on the strength of his acting. At the same time, Amrapali Dubey has made a different identity on the basis of her singing and acting. The strong chemistry of these two is well-liked both on and offscreen.

Whenever both Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav are seen together on screen, it is nothing less than a bonus for the audience. Let us tell you that these two stars have also made a record of working in films together. Meanwhile, another video of the couple has surfaced, which is becoming quite viral for the fans.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are very active on social media to stay connected with their fans. In the past too many photos and videos of both of them have been going viral, in the recent video going viral, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have married Nirhua according to Nepali customs.

The picture and video of their wedding is suddenly going viral on social media. In this picture and video, Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua are seen getting married. Let us tell you that his fans are commenting fiercely on these pictures and videos. At the same time, some fans are telling this pair to be number one. By the way, if we talk about Amrapali, Amrapali is looking super above as always in the bride’s dress.

Let us tell you that in the viral picture and video, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua is wearing a sherwani and Amrapali is looking no less than an angel in the wedding couple. While the fans of both are confused as to when and how they got married without any information; Let us tell you that their marriage is not real life but reel life marriage. On which congratulations are pouring in.

In fact, Nirhua and Amrapali are again bringing a banging film for their fans, ‘Nirhua Banal Crorepati’, which is currently being shot in Nepal. Sharing the wedding video on her Instagram, Amrapali wrote that our first Nepali reel, #ramrochha. After which this video went viral on social media. On the other hand, Nirhua shared the photo by mentioning Amrapali Dubey on his account and wrote that Nepali marriage? 1 #nirahuabanalcrorepati…

Let us tell you that Amrapali Dubey had stepped on the Bhojpuri screen through her first film with Nirhua in the year 2014 and since then the pair of these two are getting a lot of love from the audience.