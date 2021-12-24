Aanchal Thakur Ski Athlete From India Creates History By Winning Bronze Medal in Alpine Championship at Montenegro

India’s ski athlete Aanchal Thakur has created history by winning two medals in the international level skiing event. His brother Himanshu Thakur is also a ski player. His father got PM Modi paragliding.

Indian ski athlete Aanchas Thakur created history in the skiing championship held in Kolasin, Montenegro. He has won a bronze medal in the FIS Alpine Ski Competition. Apart from this, she has become the first ski athlete from India to have won two medals at the international level in this competition.

Let us tell you that earlier, Manali’s Aanchal Thakur won a bronze medal in the international skiing competition in Turkey in the year 2018. Now she has become the first woman player in the country, who has won two medals in any international competition for India in skiing.

The family has an old relationship with this game

Roshan Thakur, father of Manali’s Aanchal Thakur, told that his daughter has brought laurels to the country and the state at the international level. Aanchal has been taking skiing training in Austria for the last two months. His brother Himanshu Thakur is also a skiing player.

His training will continue till January next month and Aanchal is yet to qualify for the Winter Olympics to be held in China. Also, the special thing is that Aanchal’s father got Prime Minister Narendra Modi paragliding in Solangnala in 1998.

After this historic victory, Aanchal wrote on social media that, ‘After three years I have done it again. This is for my country India! I thank all the people who helped me stay strong during difficult times. This is my second international medal and I would like to thank all the people who put their faith in me.

Aanchal Thakur was born on 28 August 1996 in Manali. On this achievement, Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania said that, ‘Aanchal Thakur, a resident of Manali, has made the country and the state proud by winning a bronze medal in the international skiing competition held in the European country Montenegro. Hearty congratulations and bright for this achievement. Best wishes for the future.