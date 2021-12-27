AAP, BJP or Congress… Whose government will be formed in Punjab?

ABP-C Voter Survey: In the assembly elections to be held in Punjab next year, AAP may win in the midst of the ongoing turmoil in the Congress. According to the ABP-C Voter Survey, 32 percent people seem to be going in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party. According to the survey, in the elections to be held next year, the people of Punjab can vote for change and it may be difficult for the Congress to save this fort.

According to the ABP-C Voter Survey, 32 percent people are in favor of Kejriwal’s party AAP, while 27 percent people are in favor of Congress. Talking about Akali Dal, 11 percent people feel that this party will come to power. Whereas six per cent people believe that a hung assembly can happen after the elections.

Another thing that has come to the fore in this survey is that 21 percent of the people are not looking in favor of anyone. According to experts, the side which these 21 percent people will go, the government can be formed by them.

Another shocking thing has come to the fore in the survey of C Voter. When the questions related to change of government were asked to the public, 66 percent people said that they want to change the government, although 34 percent people are happy with the current Congress government and are not in favor of changing the government. That is, the Congress is still seen in a strong position.

At the same time, in the last survey, the popularity of CM Channi was intact and he was number one in the choice of the people. According to ABP, the condition of Congress has improved a bit since Channi became the CM. Channi being a Dalit can benefit the Congress.

Let us inform that in the last assembly elections, the Congress had won 77 out of 117 seats and returned to power and made Captain Amarinder Singh the CM. A few months ago, when the Captain had to leave the post of CM due to several controversies along with the displeasure of the MLAs, Charanjit Singh Channi was handed over the throne of Punjab by the Congress. Organizations derived from the farmers’ movement can also play an important role in this election. A few days ago, 22 farmer organizations have also announced to form their own political front.