AAP close to majority in Times Now Navbharat survey, BJP doesn’t even have five seats

Assembly elections are due in Punjab in the coming few months. In such a situation, the activity of all political parties has increased. Let us tell you that according to a survey conducted on Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party can reach close to majority. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party does not see even five seats in the survey. This survey has been done by VETO for Times Now Navbharat.

According to this opinion poll, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP may be close to a majority in the Punjab assembly elections, making a significant dent in Goa and Uttarakhand. On the other hand, if the poll results turn into figures, then it will be a successful step for the national ambitions of the Aam Aadmi Party.

According to the poll, AAP can win 53-57 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly, which is expected to lead ahead of the Congress with 41-45 seats. On the other hand, the Akali alliance can win 14 to 17 seats. Apart from this, the alliance between BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh’s new party may have to struggle in this election. The BJP alliance is expected to get 1 to 3 seats in the survey.

In Punjab, 41.92 percent people were satisfied with the working style of CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Whereas 39.08 percent people are unhappy with their work. Apart from this, 19 percent of the people opted for can’t say anything.

Apart from this, 60.89 percent people have believed that Kejriwal’s Delhi model will work in Punjab. Whereas 28.48 percent people have rejected the Delhi model. At the same time, 10.63 percent people did not give their opinion.

Let us inform that after the former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh left the Congress, he has announced the formation of his party. At the same time, speculations are being made on the alliance of his party with the BJP that this will cause a huge loss to the Congress.

On the question of who will benefit from the Captain, the survey has found that 25.72 percent people believe that the BJP will benefit because of the Captain forming a separate party. At the same time, 7.10 percent people say that Congress will benefit from this. Apart from this, 6.10 percent of the people believe that the Shiromani Akali Dal and 39 percent believe that the Aam Aadmi Party will benefit. In which the other 22.01 percent are.