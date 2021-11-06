AAP Former Member Ashutosh Gets Troll As He Tweet On Arvind Kejriwal Red Kurta

Former AAP member Ashutosh took a jibe while sharing the picture of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but he himself came under attack for the tweet.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal worshiped with the family at the Ram temple built on the lines of Ayodhya in Delhi. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia were also present with him on this special occasion. While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in a red kurta for Diwali Puja, the Deputy Chief Minister was seen in an orange kurta. A picture of CM Arvind Kejriwal related to the puja was also shared by his former colleague Ashutosh.

Sharing the picture of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ashutosh quipped and wrote, “Maybe for the first time seeing Arvind Kejriwal in a designer kurta.” Ashutosh’s tweet about the Chief Minister of Delhi is making a lot of headlines on social media. But because of his tweet, Ashutosh came under the target of the user.

A user named Siddharth took a jibe at Ashutosh and wrote, “Seeing the picture, have you come to know that it is a designer kurta?” Replying to his tweet, a user named Nitin Gupta wrote, “Ashu ji, please correct your knowledge. What Arvind Kejriwal is wearing is a simple kurta in red.”

Replying to Ashutosh’s tweet, a user named Abhishek Pal wrote, “Both are looking great Ashutosh ji. He is a very good person. Kejriwal ji has extended the free ration scheme for the next six months, while the rest of the state government is engaged in looting public money. A user named Aayush Mehrotra wrote, “Designer kurta? Have you never bought a kurta till today? Such a kurta is found in every other shop in the market.”

Responding to Ashutosh’s tweet, a user named Premal Gameti wrote, “Were wearing the same shirt for the last three months, it was not seen. But the new kurta worn on Diwali was seen. You are a good journalist, don’t be like that.” A user quipped on the tweet, writing, “Ashutosh ji is missing the Aam Aadmi Party, otherwise he too must have worn a designer kurta.”