Aap has launched phone number to decide cm face arvind kejriwal want bhagwant mann for party face

The Aam Aadmi Party has left it to the general public to decide the face of the party in Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal has launched the number for this in a program organized in Mohali, Punjab on Thursday. Nonetheless, throughout this time he advised Bhagwant Mann as his personal alternative and in addition stated that he himself just isn’t concerned within the race for the submit of Chief Minister of Punjab.

In this system organized in Mohali on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the cellular number 7074870748 within the presence of Bhagwant Mann and Raghav Chadha. On this, folks can specific their opinion by recording a message of their voice, sending SMS or by means of WhatsApp until January 17, which of the party leaders they want to see because the chief ministerial face. Releasing the numbers, Kejriwal stated that for the primary time in impartial India, it have to be taking place {that a} party is asking the general public who ought to be made the face for the submit of Chief Minister.

Nonetheless, he advised Bhagwant Mann, who’s main within the race for the submit of CM, as his alternative and in addition stated that it was Bhagwant Mann who gave him the concept to ask folks. Kejriwal stated that Bhagwant Mann is my youthful brother. He’s a giant chief of AAP party. I stated that Bhagwant Mann ought to be made, however he stated that individuals ought to first be requested. He stated that the apply of deciding the identify of the chief ministerial candidate in closed rooms ought to be stopped.

Allow us to let you know that Bhagwant Mann is the most well-liked face of AAP in Punjab in addition to being the pinnacle of the Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party. He’s a second time MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab. Within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, solely Bhagwant Mann might win the election on the ticket of Aam Aadmi Party. They’ve been holding rallies in numerous elements of the state lengthy earlier than the dates for the Punjab Meeting elections have been introduced. For these causes, Bhagwant Mann is being thought of as the primary contender for the submit of CM.

Considerably, the spirits of the Aam Aadmi Party, which received 20 seats within the final meeting elections, are very excessive this time. The Aam Aadmi Party is dreaming of getting energy this time due to the inner factionalism of the Congress and the Akali Dal, which has grow to be the third party within the final meeting, is repeatedly lagging behind.