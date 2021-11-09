AAP Kisan Card in Punjab Says Give Free biodegradables to stop stubble burning if government is formed

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that if his party forms the government in Punjab, it will be ensured that bio-decomposers are produced free of cost to stop stubble burning there. to be sprayed. The Aam Aadmi Party is the main opposition party in Punjab, where assembly elections are due next year.

Rai said that farmers cannot be blamed for burning stubble in neighboring states as the governments there have failed to provide any alternative. The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution in the city rose to 48 per cent on Sunday. Government agencies had reported 5450 cases of stubble burning in the neighboring states of the national capital on Monday, which is the highest number of the season.

The environment minister said, “It is not the fault of the farmers. Any statement against him would not be appropriate. Governments have failed to provide any alternative. We have shown in Delhi how this problem can be dealt with. Other states are not inclined to do anything like this.

“If the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, we will ensure that free bio-decomposer is sprayed there to stop stubble burning…as we do in Delhi,” he said. Earlier, the minister had told PTI that if the AAP government is formed in Punjab, the state will be freed from stubble burning, which produces about 20 million tonnes of paddy straw annually.

The Delhi government has arranged for free spraying of ‘Pusa Bio-Decomposer’, which is a ‘microbial’ solution. Due to this, stubble was converted into manure in the fields of more than 4,300 acres of 844 farmers of Delhi. Last year, 310 farmers used it on their 1935 acres of land. Paddy is cultivated on 28.14 lakh hectares of land in Punjab. According to officials, this year Uttar Pradesh is using biodegradables on 10 lakh acres, Punjab on five lakh acres and Haryana on one lakh acres.