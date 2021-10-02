AAP leader Sanjay Singh: UP: Lokayukta issues notice to Uttar Pradesh water power department on AAP leader’s complaint, alleging scam
On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party leader, a complaint was lodged with the Lokayukta alleging scam against the UP Water Department. The Lokayukta has issued a notice to the department and asked it to reply with evidence by October 7.
