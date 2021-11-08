aap leader saurabh bhardwaj attacked jal shakti minister gajendra shekhawat in aajtak tv debate over yamuna pollution

On blaming Arvind Kejriwal for the pollution in Yamuna, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Union Jal Shakti Minister is a BJP MP, no incarnation of Vishnu that he did any Akashvani and we obey him.

The water of Yamuna flowing in the capital Delhi has become very poisonous. Devotees take a bath in the poisonous waters of Yamuna flowing in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv that began on Monday. BJP and AAP came face to face after the picture of devotees taking a dip in the froth flowing in poisonous water surfaced. During the TV debate on the same issue, when the anchor said that Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the dirtying of Yamuna, the AAP spokesperson said that he is not an incarnation of Lord Vishnu who obeys him. .

During the TV debate on Aaj Tak news channel, Anchor Chitra Tripathi said that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has alleged that only 2% of Yamuna comes in Delhi and 80% of its pollution is attributed to the metropolis. At the same time, he described Yamuna as the holiest river and said that Rs 2419 crore was provided to the Delhi government but despite this the pollution did not reduce. Delhi government is responsible for this.

Responding to this, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Union Minister of Jal Shakti is a BJP MP, there is no incarnation of Vishnu that he did any Akashvani and we obey him. He further said that whether it is a matter of water pollution or air pollution. For the last 6 years, we take away our responsibility by telling Arvind Kejriwal only one reason for everything. It did not make any difference but the pollution did not reduce either. There is pollution everywhere from Ghaziabad to Patna.

BJP and AAP have come face to face on the issue of pollution in Yamuna. On Monday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reached Yamuna Ghat at Kalindi Kunj and blamed the Delhi government for the pollution. Manoj Tiwari said that the Supreme Court should take suo moto cognizance of it and sack the Delhi government. After 7 years, if the Delhi government gives this picture to the people here, then they do not have the right to remain in office.

At the same time, AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai blamed the BJP government of Haryana for the foam in the Yamuna. Gopal Rai said that the people of BJP are desperate and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has decided not to allow Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna. Haryana releases water into Yamuna. The Lt Governor belongs to the BJP government and the BJP is in power in Haryana. But still BJP is not able to talk to its Lt Governor and government.