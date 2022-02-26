National

AAP made Delhi the Liquor Capital of India in seven years, know what the BJP leader told the High Court in the PIL

New Delhi: Upadhyay said that there are 280 municipal wards in Delhi. Till 2015, there were only 250 liquor contracts in the capital. But in the new excise policy, the government is going to increase the number of liquor shops.

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court to put a stay on the new excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government. BJP leader Ashwani Upadhyay appealed to the court to direct the AAP government to ban the manufacture and distribution of liquor. He also demanded a ban on narcotics. He said that in the last seven years, the Kejriwal government has made Delhi a den of liquor.

Upadhyay said that there are 280 municipal wards in Delhi. Till 2015, there were only 250 liquor contracts in the capital. That is, there were also 30 wards where there was no liquor shop. But in the new excise policy, the Delhi government is going to increase the number of liquor shops. The government is trying to open three liquor contracts in every ward. He said that this is a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

He says that the government should also write the warnings written on the cigarette packets on the liquor bottles. By giving advertisements in all the media, people should be told that the consumption of alcohol is very injurious to health. They say that the AAP government is playing with the health of the people. She is doing this only to fill her treasury.

This is the new excise policy

The sale of liquor in Delhi has been completely handed over to private hands. Under the new excise policy, 849 licenses were allotted by dividing the capital into 32 zones. Under this, 26-27 shops are planned to be operated in each zone. In order to make liquor easily available in every area, the wards of Delhi have been divided into zones. A zone consists of eight to nine wards. Three to four shops are opening in each ward.

On the other hand, there has been opposition to the new excise policy in some areas. There are allegations that the firm that won the tender is opening shops in residential areas. There should be a liquor contract at a distance of 100 meters from the school, but this rule is also not being followed. In many areas of Delhi, people have also opposed Kejriwal’s new excise policy.


