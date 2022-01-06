aap mp bhagwant mann attacked punjab cm charanjit singh channi in abp news

Punjab assembly elections are about to be held this year and AAP, the main opposition party of the state, does not want to leave any stone unturned in this election. Although the chief ministerial candidate has not yet been declared by the party, Bhagwant Mann is being seen as the possible face of the chief ministerial candidate. During a program, when Bhagwant Mann was asked a question about the face of the chief minister’s post, while answering, he targeted CM Charanjit Singh Channi and said that he is saying that as a CM, I drive the bus and climb on the pillar. Am.

In the program organized by TV channel ABP News, journalist Jagwinder Patial asked the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann the question that you want to be the face of CM? On this, Bhagwant Mann said that this is a big position, if the party will consider me capable and believe in this, then why will I refuse. On this the journalist asked him that do you believe that you have been prepared for that position?

In response, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said that ability comes from God. Did Channi think this? Now he is saying as the Chief Minister that I drive the bus, climb on the pillar, play gilli danda. On this issue, he was not made the Chief Minister. If you are a visionary, show the vision of Punjab. At the same time, he said that whatever duty the party imposes, I will do that.

Bhagwant Mann is the most popular face of AAP in Punjab as well as being the head of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit. He is a second time MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, only Bhagwant Mann could win the election on the ticket of Aam Aadmi Party. Along with this, he has been continuously rallying in Punjab for the last few days. For these reasons, Bhagwant Mann is being considered as the main contender for the post of CM.

There was also speculation in the past that the Aam Aadmi Party may soon make a formal announcement of making Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial face. But due to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal being Corona positive, it is getting delayed a bit. Let us inform that out of 117 assembly seats in Punjab, AAP has so far declared its candidates on 101. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second largest party by winning 20 seats.