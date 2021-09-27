AAP released another list of potential candidates which gave a chance to the most backward

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which announced the first list of 100 potential candidates in the first phase for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, also announced the second list on Sunday. In the presence of National Spokesperson Dilip Pandey, State President Sabhajit Singh announced the names of potential candidates for 70 seats in the second list.Announcing the names of the assembly in-charges, AAP state president Sabhajit Singh said that these partners would successfully carry out the campaign decided by the state leadership in their constituencies as per the party’s customs and policies. If his work is right, the party will make him its candidate in that constituency. In this list, an attempt has been made to give maximum representation by making 29 in-charges from the backward category. Earlier, 35 out of 100 names in the first list were from backward classes. Also, 19 Brahmin, 13 Dalit and 5 Muslim leaders have been represented in the second list.

List of potential candidates

Sabhajit Singh said that efforts have been made to represent all the sections in the list. The list includes people from all walks of life, including doctors, engineers, lawyers, graduates, postgraduates, youth and farmers. In this, every effort has been made to give proper representation to the enlightened class. In this list, Lalit Valmiki from Malihabad Assembly constituency of Lucknow and Pankaj Yadav from Bakshi Ka Talab constituency have been made in-charge of Assembly elections.

‘Reach out Arvind Kejriwal’s policies to every household’

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also present when the names of all possible candidates were announced. On this special occasion, Sanjay Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal’s policies should reach every household in his area. Tell the last person about the Kejriwal government’s plan to provide 300 units of free electricity, outstanding bill waiver, free electricity to farmers and 24 hours power supply.