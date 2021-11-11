aap spokesperson replied question related to why arvind kejriwal adopted soft hindutva instead of delhi model in news 24 debate show

The Aam Aadmi Party, which formed the government in Delhi by contesting elections on issues like water, electricity, education, health, is also giving more importance to the issue of soft Hindutva than development in Uttar Pradesh. In this episode, Arvind Kejriwal had also reached Ayodhya in the past and had also visited Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Aam Aadmi Party will try its luck in the assembly elections in four of the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand, to be held early next year. Also, Arvind Kejriwal plans to expand his party by contesting elections across the country. During the TV debate on the same issue, when the AAP spokesperson claimed that the entire country can be given free electricity and water, the anchor asked him why Uttar Pradesh followed the soft Hindutva path instead of the Delhi model.

In the debate show of anchor Manak Gupta organized on TV channel News 24, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta was asked whether free water and electricity can be provided across the country. So in response to this, he said that the country got independence 70 years ago. We all thought that the days of the country would change. As of today, about fifty percent of the population is below the poverty line. Unemployment and inflation are high. What did BJP and Congress do in the last 70 years. For these reasons, the Aam Aadmi Party was established. Those who joined the party had only one dream that why the country is still developing and why it has not yet become a developed country.

On this reply of AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta, the anchor asked her a question and said that you are saying that as if you have made Delhi developed in four to five years. Has Delhi developed? Along with this, the anchor also said that the model you want to spread in the whole country, how do you know that where your population is 15-20 crores, your free model will run there.

In response to this question of the anchor, AAP spokesperson said that the transformation of Delhi that we have done for five years has not happened anywhere. Had this work been done in the whole country, then we would have been in the category of developed country and not in the category of developing country. At the same time, when the anchor was interrupted, he also said that the same tax is taken everywhere and how do you spend that tax. It shows your priority.

Apart from this, when Anchor Manak Gupta asked the question to the AAP spokesperson that if you really have faith in your Delhi model, then why is Arvind Kejriwal talking openly on Hindutva along with development. So in response to this, the AAP spokesperson said that we are talking about Ram Rajya. Our Ram Rajya means that no one should sleep hungry, all children should get education, everyone should get basic facilities.

It is worth noting that the Aam Aadmi Party, which formed the government in Delhi by contesting elections on issues like water, electricity, education, health, is also giving more importance to the issue of soft Hindutva than development in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Arvind Kejriwal had also reached Ayodhya and had also visited Ram Janmabhoomi. At the same time, he said in Goa recently that if his government comes, then the people of Goa will be made to visit Ayodhya.