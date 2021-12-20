AAP’s student wing CYSS leader clashes with journalist on the question of alcohol, after VIDEO went viral, reactions started coming on social media

A video of a clash between Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) leader and a journalist is going viral on social media. Regarding the video, it has been alleged that the leader of CYSS misbehaved with journalist Babita Gautam’s question related to alcohol. All kinds of reactions are coming on social media regarding this video.

Let us inform that this video has been uploaded from the Twitter account named Mooknayak. Along with which information has been given that on a question related to liquor contracts, the leader of CYSS started misbehaving with Mooknayak’s journalist Babita Gautam. The matter reached a scuffle. Mooknayak wrote in the caption of the video, “Full support of courageous journalist Babita Gautam! It was also written that CYSS stopped reporting, an attempt was made to run away by saying Godi Media. The members of CYSS got furious when asked questions on liquor contracts.

Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena), founder of Mook Nayak, wrote, “What happened to Mooknayak’s journalist Babita Gautam today can happen to any other Bahujan journalist. All of you want that if this does not happen with any journalist, then come together, if you stay separately then it is easy to target. There is an appeal to all Bahujan media/leader/activist colleagues to support Babita.

At the same time, Srishti Ambedkar (@AmbedkarSristi) wrote, “We are together @BabitaGautam_ sister.” A user named Situ Sharma (@Desi_chhora21) wrote that, “The atrocities by his army on the supporters of Kejriwal is sad.”

While retweeting this viral video, journalist Babita Gautam also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party. He wrote, “How do people who make tall claims of women’s safety take the form of a violent mischievous mob when asked a question. See how the members of Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing CYSS came down on me when I asked a question while reporting at Jantar Mantar.