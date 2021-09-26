aaradhya bachchan aishwarya rai video: Video: Aishwarya’s sweetheart Aaradhya Bachchan was upset when she saw the photographers, said- just do it – when Aradhya Bachchan told the paparazzi to stop

Photo: Aaradhya is getting ‘tall’ like Abhishek and Aishwarya, height is a little lower than her mother

Aradhya, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, is very young but she is no less than a celebrity. Wherever Aradhya goes, people and photographers flock to catch a glimpse of her. Although Aradhya’s videos often go viral on social media, two of her older videos have surfaced once again. These videos are of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding and Aradhya looks very cute in them.The entire Bachchan family attended the wedding party of Akash and Shloka. Meanwhile, when Aradhya came with Abhishek and Aishwarya, the paparazzi started taking photos of them. Here Aradhya started giving beautiful poses for photographers with her parents. When it was too late, Aradhya got upset while posing, so she told the photographers as she left, ‘Just do it’. Everyone present laughed at Aradhya’s words. Watch the video:



Well, it’s not that Aradhya is always angry at the paparazzi. Another video of Aradhya has surfaced which is of Akash and Shloka’s wedding day. Aradhya was posing in front of the paparazzi that day and making a funny face. After this, this cute video of Aradhya went viral on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were married on April 20, 2007. Aradhya was born on November 16, 2011 after 4 years. Aradhya is just 10 years old and is in the spotlight wherever she goes.

Video: Aradhya Bachchan dances to Ranveer Singh’s song, reminds mother Aishwarya of Miss World’s speech

