Aarogya Setu app now allows you to update vaccination status. Check the steps and other details

Aarogya Setu app now allows you to update vaccination standing. Check the steps and other details



An update on the vaccination standing of people is now essentially required for travelling and other vital actions. Conserving this in thoughts, the Aarogya Setu app has unveiled a brand new characteristic to assist people update their vaccination standing by way of a self-assessment course of.

People can update their vaccination standing with their cellphone numbers which had been used for CoWIN registration.

If you are partially or absolutely vaccinated and want to update your vaccination standing on the Aarogya Setu app, then observe these steps:

Step 1. The customers of Aarogya Setu app will now get the possibility to ‘Update the Vaccination standing’.

Step 2. For this, people can have to take a self-assessment on the app.

Step 3. The tab will seem on the foundation of the declaration of vaccination standing given by the consumer at the time of self-assessment.

Step 4. An OTP-based verify from the CoWIN app backend helps unverified standing to grow to be verified.

Step 5. If you have taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then a single blue border standing will pop up. The standing denotes ‘partially vaccinated’ and the app icon might be gray in color.

Step 6. As per the self-assessment, if a consumer has been administered each doses, then a double border will seem and his standing will present ‘vaccinated’ (unverified). The Aarogya Setu icon might be of gray color right here as properly.

Step 7. After the verification is finished, for the customers who’ve taken the first dose, the ‘unverified’ textual content might be eliminated. The gray shade icon will now present Aarogya Setu colors.

Step 8. On clicking the ‘>’ button, the consumer can get the vaccination details. Nonetheless, that is just for individuals who have taken their first vaccine dose.

Step 9. If an individual has taken the second dose of vaccine, then after 14 days, an entire blue display screen will seem on the app and the standing might be modified to ‘You might be vaccinated’.

Step 10. Click on on the ‘Affirm’ possibility to update your profile in the app and your vaccination details might be saved. ‘Partially vaccinated/ vaccinated’ standing can even change accordingly.

It needs to be famous that residents can verify the vaccination details by clicking on the ‘View details’ button and may obtain their certificates.

What occurs if you have registered on CoWIN with one other quantity?

CoWIN app allows the registration of solely 4 individuals for the vaccination course of from one contact quantity. If you have registered on CoWIN by means of a special quantity, then your vaccination standing on Aarogya Setu might be up to date by checking the vaccination standing by means of the registered quantity.

– Customers might be requested to enter the cell quantity registered on CoWIN to update the vaccination standing on the Aarogya Setu app.

– Enter the OTP acquired on the registered quantity. The customers will then have to choose the profile from the individuals linked to the CoWIN registered quantity.

– If you choose the appropriate profile, the vaccination standing might be confirmed by way of CoWIN backend.

It’s a new facility for journey functions:

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT stated that the new facility will make it simpler for individuals to verify their vaccination standing for journey functions.

