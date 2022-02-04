Aarohi-Akshara fight will end, new twist will come in Abhi’s life

Ye rishta kya kehlata hai Although Akshara and Aarohi are always seen fighting with each other. But now both are going to be friends.

The TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has dominated the TRP list. Many new twists are being seen in the show these days. A new girl has been entered in this TV serial, which will now make the story of Akshara and Abhi even more interesting. Akshara will start doubting Abhimanyu because of the new girl Anisha.

In the last episode, Aarohi tells Akshara that Abhimanyu has a secret girl in his life. By the way, Akshara and Aarohi are always seen fighting with each other. But in the coming episodes, both will extend a hand of friendship towards each other.

Both will talk among themselves, Akshara will tell Aarohi that a lot has happened in her life. He has to make a fresh start. Aarohi will tell Akshara that she should forget the old things and move on. Akshara is happy with this and tells all this to Abhimanyu.

When she will tell this to Abhimanyu, Neil will also be present there. Both of them suspect that Aarohi is now making something new. But then Abhimanyu tells Neel that Akshu has known Aarohi since childhood. Maybe Aarohi has really improved.

On the other hand, there is going to be a lot of confusion about Anisha and Abhimanyu. In the next episode, Abhimanyu will go to meet Anisha. She will hug him as soon as Anisha sees him. She will tell Abhi that I have no one except you. Akshara will also reach there in no time.

Further Abhimanyu will also decide to leave Birla Hospital. He will take the blessings of his elder father and say that he wants to leave the hospital. It remains to be seen whether Akshara will suspect Abhimanyu and Anisha hugging them? Will Abhimanyu Birla leave the hospital forever?