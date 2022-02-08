Aarohi will instigate Akshara against Abhimanyu, will Akshu doubt her love?

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts of the audience with their lovely relationship. The show has become more interesting ever since both of them have expressed their love for each other. The last episode also saw a lovely chemistry between the two. But after Anisha’s entry in the show, a lot is about to change.

Aarohi and Akshara’s friendship can create distance between Abhimanyu and Akshu. Aarohi is repeatedly telling Akshara something or the other about Abhimanyu. In the coming episodes too, Aarohi will tell Akshu that your Abhi’s style seems to have changed a bit. The wind seems to have changed its course very quickly. Now I don’t know what will happen next, just be careful.

To which Akshu will say that don’t think like this, I have full faith in my Abhi, it is not like that. To which Aaru will tell him, maybe the way you are thinking, it is right. But I can’t close my eyes. I told what I saw. If he is hiding something, why is he hiding from you? If you trust him, then he should trust you too. Aaru will tell him that if Abhi is right then why is he stealing his eyes. You see what you have to do Akshu will get into thinking after hearing Aarohi’s words.

At the same time, Abhi will deal with Akshara in a different way. Akshara will call him to talk. On which Abhi will message him, there is some work now, I will tell you freely. On which Akshara will give him a voice message, first meet or then work, tell me the place to meet? After which Abhi writes to her, I will call, soon. After reading this message, Akshara reads in thought.

Akshara has full faith in Abhi’s love, but Abhi is worried about the hospital and Anisha’s life these days. Now it has to be seen whether Abhi will share his troubles with Akshu, or will everything go on like this between the two.