Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win Super Bowl LVI: report

13 seconds ago
If Los Angeles Rams wins the Super Bowl LVI, Aaron Donald is likely to retire.

NBC’s Rodney Harrison and Michelle Tafoya Pregam have reported that the star could consider defensive tackle retirement if he can win the first championship of his Hall of Fame career.

Defensive & Aaron Donald # 99 of the Los Angeles Rams warmed up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

“He’s big in inheritance,” Harrison said during the live broadcast. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender who has done a lot of personal things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me: If he can win a Super Bowl, there is a strong possibility that he will be out of the game and retire.” . “

File - In this Sunday, September 12, 2021, file photo, defensive end Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game in England, California. As Donald, now 30, is close to the franchise's career bagging record this week, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year says the only difference in his play with age is the recovery time needed for minor injuries. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong, file)

Donald, 30, is already considered one of the best defenders in league history.

File - Defensive end of the Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald (99) walks off the field this Sunday, December 20, 2020, after losing to the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Englandwood, California. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 that Aaron Donald, the defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, leaving multiple injuries. (AP Photo / JC Hong, file)

Donald is a three-time defensive player of the year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks and all-decade honors for the 2010s.

This past season, Donald has fumbled a total of 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and four forced fumbles.

