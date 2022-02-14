Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win Super Bowl LVI: report



If Los Angeles Rams wins the Super Bowl LVI, Aaron Donald is likely to retire.

NBC’s Rodney Harrison and Michelle Tafoya Pregam have reported that the star could consider defensive tackle retirement if he can win the first championship of his Hall of Fame career.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“He’s big in inheritance,” Harrison said during the live broadcast. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender who has done a lot of personal things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me: If he can win a Super Bowl, there is a strong possibility that he will be out of the game and retire.” . “

Donald, 30, is already considered one of the best defenders in league history.

Donald is a three-time defensive player of the year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks and all-decade honors for the 2010s.

This past season, Donald has fumbled a total of 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and four forced fumbles.