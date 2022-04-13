Aaron Hicks’ bat, glove lead Yankees past hot-hitting Blue Jays



Aaron Hicks led Homer to a two-run lead in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees 4-0 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and made a jumping catch.

New York scored the first of five games for the first time this season when the Hicks drove a 2-0 slider in the right-center field seat from USA Kikuchi (0-1) in the second inning, the Hicks’ first home run since April 30.

“I hit it well but I didn’t think it would come out,” Hicks said. “I thought I’d be able to get it off the wall or at least get a cat fly.”

In a five-hitter, Nestor Curtis and four reliever calmed down the offense of the Blue Jays who made 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games.

Hicks, who has not played since May 12 last year due to surgery requiring a wrist injury, has not started left since September 29, 2017.

With two outs and no one in the second, the Yankees lead second baseman Gleber Torres to the left-field line with Matt Chapman on the plate as part of a four-man outfield where Hicks is seen to be left-handed.

Hicks went one step further and jumped a little for the catch.

“Only my first route, it was a bit shaky in the beginning, but once I started to get a little more comfortable there, everything was fine,” Hicks said. “The four-man outfield confused me but overall, I thought it was pretty good.”

“I had a heart attack there,” said manager Aaron Boone with a laugh. “Four guys did a good job there because we were in a good position, but I think he got it wrong and turned it into a good catch to keep it hanging.”

Then in the lower half, the switch-hitter’s drive from the right side of the plate ends Yankees’ 15-inning scoreless streak.

Curtis allowed three hits in 4 1/3 innings, struck out five and did not walk a single. The fastest of his 72 pitches was 93.6 miles per hour.

“It’s fun to compete against them,” Curtis said. “They’re really good hitters. I respect them and I go there and do something.”

Clay Holmes (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 hitless innings, Miguel Castro worked close to a two-hit error in the seventh and Jonathan Loesigar needed a pitch to retire Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make two strands in the eighth.

Aroldis Chapman, throwing at 100.8 miles per hour, struck out two in the ninth.

New York adds a run to the fourth when DJ Lemahiu catcher scores from second on Tyler Heinmann’s throwing error, whose pickoff effort first passes over Guerrero and enters the right field.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrificial fly at 116.2 mph in eighth place.

Kikuchi, $ 36 million, made his Blue Jays debut after signing a three-year deal, dropping three runs – two earned – and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

“Of course I would like to go deeper into the ballgame,” Kikuchi said through a translator. “I think I often fell behind in the calculations at first but for the most part I think I want to go deeper into the ballgame.”

After Josh Donaldson started the game with a walk, left fielder Lord’s Guerrilla Jr. jumped in front of the fence and was caught by Aaron Jazz. Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez’s one-hop throw by Anthony Rizor doubles Donaldson off the plate.

On the farm

SS Anthony Volpe, the 30th overall pick in the 2019 Amateur Draft, was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in his home debut with the Somerset Patriots in the Eastern League doubles. He started 15 and took 3 wickets,

Instructor’s room

Blue Jays: C Danny Janssen (left diagonal pressed) says “multiple weeks” manager Charlie Montoya. … RHP Ryan Boruki (pressed right hamstring) throws 30 pitches in a simulated game at the Spring Training Complex in Dunedin. Florida. … RHP Nate Pearson (mononucleosis) throwing from 90 feet.

YANKIS: LHP Jordan Montgomery has had an MRI clean of his knee and is expected to make his next start on Friday in Baltimore. Xander Bogaerts’ 103 mph Returning Sunday Montgomery suffered a knee injury.

Coming next

Blue Jays: RHP Jose Berrios (0-0, 108.00 ERA) retired one of the seven batsmen he faced, hitting four runs and three hits against Texas on Friday. He threw the shortest outing 34 pitch of his career.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (0-0, 6.75) allowed three runs before being single out and played four innings on Friday against Boston. “I had a lot of adrenaline and my tires were spinning there for a minute, so I had to find the rhythm and speed to stay a bit on my own,” Cole said Tuesday.