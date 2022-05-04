Aaron Judge homers as Yankees beat Blue Jays for 11th straight win



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A big bang from Aaron Judge led the New York Yankees to another victory.

Judge Homed and driven three runs, Jameson Taylon allowed one run in six innings and the Yankees extended their streak to 11 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Tuesday night.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the ninth, the fifth of his season. New York leads the MLB with 34 home runs this season, including 23 in the last 11 games.

“Everything is clicking,” Stanton said. “Hitting on time, pitching has been great. We have to keep it going.”

The judge’s game-tying solo homer in the sixth inning was the ninth of his season, even pulling him along with teammate Anthony Rizo to lead the Big League.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It certainly pumped some life into us,” manager Aaron Boone said of the judge’s 427-foot shot in the second call.

The judge has 13 RBIs in his last five games, adding a two-run double in New York’s seventh innings of six runs.

Taylon (2-1) allowed five hits, not a single walk, and hit four hits to win his second consecutive decision.

“I thought it was the best way to throw the ball since he came here,” Boone said. “What he’s doing is really exciting.”

Josh Donaldson and Marvin Gonzalez each reached the RBI doubles and Aaron Hicks four times as the Yankees improved to 18-6. This is the seventh time in the franchise’s history that New York has won 18 of its first 24 games.

New York’s winning streak is also the longest among the majors this season (the Yankees have won 13 games in a row from 14 to 27 August last year).

Toronto, meanwhile, snaps a streak of 32 games without a consistent rate on September 24, 2021. The Blue Jays also lost a series for the first time this season.

Toronto had runners and seven bases in the scoring position for 1 for 11.

“We’ve got a cold, but we’re going to launch it at some point,” said manager Charlie Montoya.

One of New York’s seventh runs came when home plate umpire Ron Kulpa ruled that Gonzalez avoided a tag from Toronto’s first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third and a run at home. The replay shows that Guerrero has tagged Gonzalez, but Toronto has already lost its challenge early in the innings.

Boone said he predicted Gonzalez would be out, and was watching other runners to see if they could move forward.

“I just saw him twist and turn,” Boon said of Gonzalez. “The next thing I know, he’s shaking our hands.”

After two of the first three batsmen reached against right-handed Alex Manoh of the Blue Jays, he struck out six and struck out 15 straight.

Hicks got a one-out single in the sixth, but was knocked out for trying to steal a second with the judge on the plate. After two pitches, the judge hit his home run tied to the game.

“It was a huge homer,” Talon said. “He’s got it all. It definitely puts everyone a little higher.”

Adam Simber (4-1) replaced Manohar in the sixth and left the RBI doubles to Donaldson and Gonzalez.

Julian Marioweather replaces Simber but has not retired from any of the four batters he has faced. After Gonzalez scored on Jose Trevino’s fielder’s choice, Hicks hit an RBI single and the judges followed with a two-run double.

Two-timing

Stanton had two bases in the seventh but could not collect a single hit. Stanton reached for Bichet’s throwing error to start the frame and then walked away.

Bowling for a ball

A man wearing a blue Jess cap picked up the ball for the judge’s home run and held it up his arm to briefly celebrate, then handed it to a young boy behind a Yankees cap and a row of the judge’s T-shirt. Overwhelmed with emotion, the boy cries and hugs the man.

“That’s the specialty of this game, man,” the judge said of the exchange. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear, everyone is a fan, everyone appreciates the game. It’s great. I have to watch that video. It’s special.”

Goodbye, Faller

Dexter Fowler’s veteran team at Toronto Triple sought release from the Buffalo Bison team and granted it. Fowler, who signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on March 31, is now a free agent. He took 5 for 12 in three games with the Bison.

Instructor’s room

Yankees: Off Joey Gallo (tightening to the left) sat the third day. Gallo is fifth from Saturday’s game in Kansas City.

The Blue Jays: Of Teoskar Hernandez (left diagonal pressure) was on the second pitch in his first rehabilitation game in Dunedin in class. Hernandez added a double and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Coming next

Yankees started Wednesday’s series final against LHP Nestor Cortes (1-0, 1.31) against Blue Jess LHP USA Kikuchi (0-1, 5.52).