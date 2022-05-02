Aaron Judge homers twice, Yankees beat Royals for 9th straight win



Luis Severino had a good advantage to see Aaron Judge send a 453-foot pitch directly to center field in the first inning on Sunday, and the Yankees starter was surprised at the nearly 400-foot homer that Slager added in the ninth inning.

It was the 30-foot oopsie RBI that hit the judge in the middle that helped Severino hook off for damage.

In addition to running his Homer Streak in three consecutive games, the judge drove a tying run in the seventh in a checked swing that went down slowly from the first-base line, helping to a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals in the New York assembly. Nine games have pushed the club to a winning streak.

“What can I say?” Severino asked. “The man is a monster.”

Not on that basis, though. It traveled a full 30 feet. But of course two homers, which came together to travel the length of about three football fields. They have given the judge five in his last five games and eight in the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “I mean, the way he cleaned up the first one, man – it’s hard to hit another one.”

Josh Donaldson drives a fielder’s pick to the seventh. Clark Schmidt (2-2) played a scoreless innings in relief to win, then Scranton / Wilkes-Barr বেছে were selected in the triple. Aroldis Chapman dropped the tie in ninth place to score his sixth and 20th consecutive save of the year.

“Everyone came and contributed,” Boone said. “We didn’t open it, but everyone was there.”

The Yankees, climbing the longest winning streak in the majors, improved to 16-6. This is only the fourth time since 1959 that the 27-time World Series champions have won at least 16 of their first 22 games.

Michael Taylor was born in Kansas City, losing eight of his last 10.

In the third inning, Nicki Lopez, Whitt Maryfield and Andrew Benitendy loaded the base as the Royals looked like they could avoid a sweep. Severino’s wild pitch allowed Lopez to score from the third, and after Salvador Perez hit a fielder’s choice, Carlos Santana led Kansas City to a 3-1 lead with a two-out below the right-field line.

The Royals added another run to the fourth due to an error by fourth baseman DJ Lemahiu, the Yankees’ second in a long time. Earlier, they played 13 matches in a row without a promise.

LeMahieu, atonement for his mistake, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove a run to get the Yankees in the 4-3, and Judge and Donaldson completed a comeback in the seventh, before the ninth take-on homer.

“The seventh is an innings that is biting us hard,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny.

The roster goes on

Schmid was substituted for LF Miguel Anduzar, who scored 2 for 4 and a run for New York. “It’s a real hard pill to swallow,” Schmidt said. “It’s a tough part of the game, but it’s also a business.”

Instructor’s room

Yankees: OF Joey Gallo suffered a strain in his left groin after leaving Saturday night’s game, although the injury is not considered serious. “I wanted to keep playing,” Gallo said, “but I think it’s just a smart move.”

Royals: Cam left the game after being dragged to Gallagher’s left hamstring. … 3B Bobby Witt Jr. was removed from the starting lineup an hour before the first pitch. He injured his wrist on Saturday night. “Yeah, she’s in pain,” Matheny said.

Coming next

Monday night LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.70) started the opener and the Yankees went to Toronto for a three-game set.

The Royals played a makeup game on the mound with RHP Jack Greinker (0-1, 2.86) in St. Louis on Monday, then the cross-state rivals returned to Kansas City for two more games starting Tuesday night.