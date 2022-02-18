Aaron Judge uncertain of future with Yankees, talks possible exit from New York



Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is set to enter the 2022 season with uncertainty surrounding his future in the Bronx.

Since the retirement of Derek Jeter, the face of the franchise, the idea of ​​a judge playing in any uniform other than pinstripe, sounds crazy. Maybe not even after so much, as he is heading towards the final year of his arbitration before the Free Agency. The judge appeared on the “R2C2” podcast on Thursday and said his future with the Yankees was still uncertain.

“It’s a loaded question,” the judge said when asked about the possible extension via the New York Post. “You know, moving on to it, especially coming through minor leagues and rookie balls, you want to be a free agent, check the market a little bit and see what’s out there. But that’s one thing, I was lucky enough in all of them. To play in the best organization, then who wants to go somewhere else?

“If we complete an extension before the season starts, it will be great. I would be honored to wear Pinstripe for a few more years. [as a Yankee]I have many fond memories. “

The judge, 29, is set to earn $ 17 million this season, if / when it is played. MLB and MLBPA are currently negotiating a new joint venture agreement (CBA) and are in a lockout. Although the two sides met again on Thursday, the meeting ended 15 minutes later without any agreement.

For his next deal, be it with the Yankees or any other team, the judge’s figure would have to get anywhere between $ 30-40 million annually, a running rate for a player who qualifies. The judge is coming to his most fruitful and healthy season since 2017, when he exploded on the scene as a Rocky with 52 home runs.

Since then, the judge has qualified only 390 out of 546. He returned to his All-Star Self in 2021, posting a .287 / .373 ./. 544 slash line in 148 games with 39 homers, 98 RBIs and a 6.0 War.

It would be best for the judge to make last season’s success, as he would leave matters of contract to others.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s last year or first year, I will go out and play my best and do what I need to do for this city and for the team,” the judge said. . “It’s all in God’s hands. It will work the way it should. That’s why I have agents. I have people who will take care of it. I’m not worried.”