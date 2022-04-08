Sports

Aaron Judge, Yankees fail to come to agreement on long-term extension

The New York Yankees and Aaron judges failed to agree to extend the contract within an opening day, General Manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

Cashman told reporters the team had offered Yankees Slager an eight-year deal between $ 230.5 million and $ 234.5 million, the difference in arbitration for this year’s salary.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Jazz takes to the field with his teammates before the Yankees' opening day game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 8, 2022 in New York.

(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

Representatives of the judges wanted a nine-year deal and Los Angeles star Mike Trout more than that annually. The sought-after deal is said to be worth around মোট 319.6 million.

Trout earns about 35 35.5 million a year. He signed a 12-year, 426.5 million contract in 2019.

The judge could be a free agent in November.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Jazz stands in the dugout before the Yankees' opening day game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 8, 2022 in New York.

(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

“We’re glad he’s on the pinstripe. We look forward to him leading the team this year. We’ll definitely be reunited with him next season if we have a chance,” Cashman said.

Cashman said the team offered the judge an average of .5 30.5 million a year.

Brian Cashman, general manager and senior vice president of the New York Yankees, announced that the team had failed to reach a multi-year deal with the right fielder Aaron Judge before the opening day against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 8, 2022, against New York. York

(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

The judge will be 30 by the end of this month. He is one of the top domestic Yankees stars in recent memory. He is a three-time All-Star and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

He has scored 158 home runs since playing in the league in 2016.

According to Forbes, the Yankees are worth 6 billion. The Yankees first day salary was $ 243.3 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

