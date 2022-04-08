Aaron Judge, Yankees fail to come to agreement on long-term extension



The New York Yankees and Aaron judges failed to agree to extend the contract within an opening day, General Manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

Cashman told reporters the team had offered Yankees Slager an eight-year deal between $ 230.5 million and $ 234.5 million, the difference in arbitration for this year’s salary.

Representatives of the judges wanted a nine-year deal and Los Angeles star Mike Trout more than that annually. The sought-after deal is said to be worth around মোট 319.6 million.

Trout earns about 35 35.5 million a year. He signed a 12-year, 426.5 million contract in 2019.

The judge could be a free agent in November.

“We’re glad he’s on the pinstripe. We look forward to him leading the team this year. We’ll definitely be reunited with him next season if we have a chance,” Cashman said.

Cashman said the team offered the judge an average of .5 30.5 million a year.

The judge will be 30 by the end of this month. He is one of the top domestic Yankees stars in recent memory. He is a three-time All-Star and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

He has scored 158 home runs since playing in the league in 2016.

According to Forbes, the Yankees are worth 6 billion. The Yankees first day salary was $ 243.3 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.