Aaron Rodgers admits he thought Davante Adams would return to Packers: ‘Did not see it turn out that way’

Aaron Rogers admitted in an interview last week that he was “surprised” by Adams’ trade with the Las Vegas Raiders of the Green Bay Packers.

Rogers re-signed with the Packers in March, agreeing to a three-year, 150.8 million deal. A few days later, Green Bay sends Adams to the Raiders.

“Of course, when I made my decision, I still thought he would come back. You know, I was very honest with him about my plans and my future, and where I, you know, saw how far my career would go. Year after year I play. Wanted. But I thought he’d come back. Didn’t see it turn out that way, Rogers said in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Adams tagged days before the Green Bay trade. However NFL Network The report said both sides were far from negotiating a long-term deal and that the Adams franchise was not going to play on the tag.

The Raiders have signed Adams for five years, with the trade completed with a 140 140 million extension.

“I thought that based on the number we offered at Davante and you know, being able to play with me for a few more years would definitely make a difference,” Rogers said on the radio show. “But in the end, I think he was ready to go ahead and ask my help to make it happen.”

Green Bay has added three wide receivers to the draft to strengthen their corps.

The nominees are Christian Watson of North Dakota in the second round, Romeo Dobbs of Nevada in the fourth round and Samori Tore in Nebraska in the seventh round.