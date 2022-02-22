Aaron Rodgers admits there’s ‘no decision’ on his 2022 plans



The future of Aaron Rogers with the Green Bay Packers is unknown.

A day after the four-time NFL MVP was reflected in the 2021 season An Instagram post Rogers is a presence “ Pat McAfee show “And he said he’s still making up his mind about his future in the NFL.

“There will be no news today,” Rogers said Tuesday on the show. “I have no decision about my future.”

Rogers added that he only wanted to express his gratitude to those who have helped him in the past year.

Rogers said of his social media post, “I just came out of the 12-day cleansing where you’re eating a certain diet, and you’re going through this treatment every day and you’re not really doing anything else,” Instagram said.

“You have to stop everything else, so you’re not working, you’re not training or anything else. It’s a kind of re-concentration. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away the stress, and then the spiritual. Part of what I think is that it allows you to enjoy meditation a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life. “

Rogers admits he will try to make plans for the future as soon as possible without dragging out the process like last year. He said he had not ruled out any options, including a request to return to the Packers for the 18th season, to retire or to trade for another team.

A few weeks ago Rogers won his second consecutive MVP award. The Packers led 13-4 in the regular season and won their third consecutive NFC North title before losing 13–10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Playoffs.

“I got it,” Rogers said. “There’s not much to talk about football-based and it’s going to be a conversation. But I’m looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s the best for me. It’s the best for the team. It’s the best for everyone. The teams involved. Let’s go. Put it behind you. “