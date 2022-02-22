Sports

Aaron Rodgers admits there’s ‘no decision’ on his 2022 plans

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Aaron Rodgers admits there’s ‘no decision’ on his 2022 plans
Written by admin
Aaron Rodgers admits there’s ‘no decision’ on his 2022 plans

Aaron Rodgers admits there’s ‘no decision’ on his 2022 plans

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The future of Aaron Rogers with the Green Bay Packers is unknown.

A day after the four-time NFL MVP was reflected in the 2021 season An Instagram postRogers is a presence “Pat McAfee show“And he said he’s still making up his mind about his future in the NFL.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers is warming up before the Lions game at Ford Field on January 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers is warming up before the Lions game at Ford Field on January 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Nick Antaya / Getty Images)

“There will be no news today,” Rogers said Tuesday on the show. “I have no decision about my future.”

Rogers added that he only wanted to express his gratitude to those who have helped him in the past year.

Rogers said of his social media post, “I just came out of the 12-day cleansing where you’re eating a certain diet, and you’re going through this treatment every day and you’re not really doing anything else,” Instagram said.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers gestures after losing the San Francisco 49ers to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambow Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers gestures after losing the San Francisco 49ers to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambow Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

Aaron Rogers reflects the 2021 season in a cryptic social media post; Thanks teammates and coaches

“You have to stop everything else, so you’re not working, you’re not training or anything else. It’s a kind of re-concentration. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away the stress, and then the spiritual. Part of what I think is that it allows you to enjoy meditation a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life. “

READ Also  Dinesh Bana Recalls MS Dhoni Win 2011 World Cup, Kaushal Tambe Pulls Off Stunning Catch ICC Shares Watch Video

Rogers admits he will try to make plans for the future as soon as possible without dragging out the process like last year. He said he had not ruled out any options, including a request to return to the Packers for the 18th season, to retire or to trade for another team.

Aaron Rogers looks forward to playing the San Francisco 49ers against the NFC Division Play-offs on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rogers looks forward to playing the San Francisco 49ers against the NFC Division Play-offs on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

A few weeks ago Rogers won his second consecutive MVP award. The Packers led 13-4 in the regular season and won their third consecutive NFC North title before losing 13–10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Playoffs.

“I got it,” Rogers said. “There’s not much to talk about football-based and it’s going to be a conversation. But I’m looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s the best for me. It’s the best for the team. It’s the best for everyone. The teams involved. Let’s go. Put it behind you. “


#Aaron #Rodgers #admits #decision #plans

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  IPL 2021: Participation of South African players in doubt due to their Sri Lanka tour

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment