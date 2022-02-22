Aaron Rodgers reflects on 2021 season in cryptic social media post; thanks teammates and coaches



Can Aaron Rogers move? His social media post on Monday confirmed he looks like he’s coming out of Green Bay.

Four times the NFL MVP has taken time to reflect in the 2021 season Instagram post Monday night. Rogers thanked current and former teammates and coaches, as well as others who have come into his life over the past year, including Shailene Woodley.

“Here’s something … #MondayNight Gratitude for some incredibly special people in my life, including some pictures from the last beautiful year,” Rogers wrote.

Rogers continued: “@Shilenwoodley, thank you for chasing me for the first few months after we met, and finally for holding me close and being a part of your life. Thank you for always following me, for your incredible kindness to me.” And show everyone you meet, and show me what unconditional love is, I love you and I am grateful for you.

“I am grateful to all the men with whom I have been able to share the QB room every day, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, ord jordan3love and @kurtbenkert, all of you who have had so much fun every day and relieved me of that daily laughter and stress every week of the year. I love you

“Friday Crew, @aiydacobb, @ rcobb18, @frankieshebby, and @davidbakhtiari, I love every moment spent together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish my friendship with each of you.

“To my teammates, past and present, you are the beautiful cake icing we call our work; football. The friendship we have will transcend our joint time in this game and I am so grateful for the role each of you played in making my life so much better.

“To everyone else, spread love and gratitude. You’re a beautiful person, and read a book once you’re in it. Love and peace.”

As the season for the Packers came to an end, Rogers admitted that he would decide on his future plans as soon as possible without dragging out the process like last year. Rogers said he probably didn’t deny anything, including returning to the Packers in the 18th season.

Rogers won his second consecutive MVP award less than two weeks ago. The Packers led 13-4 in the regular season and won their third consecutive NFC North title before losing 13–10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.