Aaron Rodgers sacks Biden, ‘fake White House,’ after president joked about QB’s vax status

Inexperienced Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers lastly reacted to President Biden final week, after the commander-in-chief in December made an off-handed remark to a Packers fan that the quarterback ought to get vaccinated. 

“When the President of the US says, ‘It is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it is as a result of him and his constituents, – which I do not know the way there are any if you happen to watch any of his makes an attempt at public talking — however I suppose he received 81 million votes,” Rodgers informed ESPN in an interview printed Friday. 

He additionally referred to as the Biden administration a “faux White Home” and questioned if the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention might be trusted. 

Whereas touring twister injury in Kentucky final December, Biden was caught on digital camera joking with a lady sporting a Packers jacket.

“Inform that quarterback he is gotta get the vaccine,” Biden mentioned.

BEARS LEGEND DICK BUTKUS TAKES SHOT AT PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS AFTER GETTING VERIFIED ON TWITTER

Rodgers – whose Packers had been eradicated from the NFL postseason by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night time, regardless of being the NFC’s top-seeded workforce – first sparked criticism final fall when he mentioned he had been “immunized” and later clarified that he hadn’t been vaccinated. 

He has defended utilizing the time period “immunized” and informed ESPN that gamers being requested about their vaccination status has amounted to a “witch hunt.” 

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by defensive end Arik Armstead #91of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Getty Photos)

“I had a plan stepping into for that query to be requested,” Rodgers informed ESPN, recalling his technique going into his media availability. “It was a pseudo witch hunt happening — who was vaccinated, who wasn’t vaccinated. I used to be in a multi-month dialog that changed into an enchantment course of with the NFL at the moment, and my enchantment hinged on that actual assertion [immunized]. So what I mentioned was, primary, factually true. I went by a multi-immunization course of. And on the finish of that, I do not know what you’d name it, I might name it immunized.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

(Getty Photos)

Former Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus piled on Rodgers on Saturday, tweeting, “Now that I’ve the blue mark I can kick individuals off of the platform proper,” Butkus wrote. “You hear me @AaronRodgers12.”

After Rodgers examined optimistic for the coronavirus in November he claimed he was allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna pictures and didn’t need the Johnson & Johnson one. He was additionally criticized for taking anti-parasite Ivermectin and different remedies discouraged by the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration. 

“I do not wish to apologize for being myself,” Rodgers informed ESPN. “I simply wish to be myself.”

