Aaron Rodgers Skips a Packers Camp. Now What?

January 7, 2019: A change at the top

The Packers hire Matt LaFleur as their head coach. The consensus is that this will provide a fresh start for Rodgers at Green Bay, as he has reportedly clashed with former coach Mike McCarthy on many occasions. Rodgers had been seen criticizing McCarthy’s sometimes timid calls to the sidelines.

April 23, 2020: An unhappy Rodgers

Heading into the 2020 draft, Rodgers – tasked with directing and executing Green Bay’s passing game – decides the Packers need receivers. On draft day, when the team moved up to the 26th pick in the first round, he later told a reporter, he “got up” only to see his team select … a quarterback, Jordan Love of Utah State.

By all accounts, Rodgers is not happy.

“I was really surprised,” he said told NFL Media Last July. Noting that he had recently become a tequila lover, Rodgers adds, “I went to the pantry, poured myself about four fingers and knew this would be one of those nights people start calling. “

“I was not thrilled with the choice,” he said, leaving no doubt.

Rodgers is known to quietly challenge team decisions over the years, including the pick of wide receivers and the playing appeal of the coaching staff. He feels the team should have won more than one Super Bowl during his tenure.

(A caveat: Much of Rodgers’ discontent has been reported by anonymous sources. He has rarely spoken publicly of recorded discontent.)