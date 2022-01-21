Aaron Rodgers takes playful jab at Tom Brady over Deflategate scandal



Aaron Rodgers took a playful shot at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Wednesday days earlier than the Inexperienced Bay Packers are set to play the San Francisco 49ers within the playoffs.

Rodgers was doing a section with Sportsnet, and in a single occasion known as “Drone Jeopardy” the Packers quarterback was tasked to throw a soccer at a drone to disclose the query he would obtain.

He picked up the soccer, appeared into the digital camera and mentioned, “that is too agency for the Patriots.”

Within the 2015 Deflategate scandal, Brady was accused of purposefully ordering the deflation of footballs throughout the AFC Championship in opposition to the Indianapolis Colts. The investigation led to a four-game suspension of Brady the next season. The Patriots gained the playoff sport 45-7 buoyed by LeGarrette Blount’s 148 speeding yards and three touchdowns. Brady had three landing passes within the sport too.

Rodgers now will get a shot to get again to the NFC Championship with a revenge sport in opposition to the 49ers on his thoughts. The 49ers beat the Packers within the 2019-20 NFC Championship due to a dominant operating sport from Raheem Mostert.

Earlier within the week, the reigning 2020 NFL MVP talked concerning the playoff historical past between Inexperienced Bay and San Francisco however didn’t must conjure up any extra oomph to prepare for the sport.

“It’s probably not motivation. Motivation comes from inside. I have already got sufficient motivation. Inspiration? I did watch this rivalry rising up,” Rodgers mentioned, through Professional Soccer Speak.

“One massive second that stands proud was Younger to T.O., for certain, and I believe a variety of Packer followers discuss there being a fumble on that drive that wasn’t known as. However no further motivation. I’ve been round and performed a variety of soccer. I perceive the historical past of this rivalry, the historical past of us in opposition to them. However these are two totally different groups.”