Aaron Rodgers talks COVID vax drama, alleges ‘censorship’ if opinions don’t follow the mainstream



Aaron Rodgers grew to become one in every of the most polarizing NFL stars over the previous few months and has been in the nationwide highlight for the issues he’s executed on the subject and for what he’s stated off the subject.

Criticism of Rodgers got here to a fever pitch earlier in the yr when it was revealed he had examined optimistic for coronavirus and moreover it was found he wasn’t vaccinated towards COVID-19 regardless of telling the media he was “immunized.”

The reigning NFL MVP, and 2021’s prime candidate for the award after a stellar common season for the Inexperienced Bay Packers, opened up about the vaccine saga in a prolonged ESPN profile.

“I had a plan entering into for that query to be requested,” Rodgers advised ESPN, recalling his technique going into his media availability. “It was a pseudo witch hunt occurring — who was vaccinated, who wasn’t vaccinated. I used to be in a multi-month dialog that was an enchantment course of with the NFL at the moment, and my enchantment hinged on that precise assertion [immunized]. So what I stated was, primary, factually true. I went by a multi-immunization course of. And at the finish of that, I don’t know what you’ll name it, I’d name it immunized.”

Rodgers would later reveal on “The Pat McAfee Present” he underwent homeopathic therapies throughout the offseason and claimed it could assist him shield himself higher towards the virus. He stated he tried to enchantment the NFL’s determination to contemplate him an unvaccinated particular person at that time and offered “analysis” to the league. He additionally stated an NFL physician advised him it was “unimaginable” for a vaccinated particular person to get or unfold COVID, a declare an NFL spokesman pushed again on in an announcement to Professional Soccer Speak.

Rodgers additionally created a stir when he advised followers to take heed to his pal Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone, the mRNA vaccine platform inventor. Rogan and Malone’s interview had been extensively criticized resulting in Twitter banning Malone and Spotify being urged to crack down on Rogan’s interviews. YouTube additionally eliminated the interview from its platform.

In the profile, Rodgers was requested what he needed others to remove from the interview.

“When in the course of human historical past has the aspect that is doing the censoring and making an attempt to close individuals up and make them present papers and marginalize part of the neighborhood ever been [the correct side]?” the quarterback advised the outlet. “We’re censoring dissenting opinions? What are we making an attempt to do? Save individuals from with the ability to decide the validity on their very own or to pay attention and to consider issues and are available to their very own conclusion? Freedom of speech is harmful now if it would not align with the mainstream narrative? That is, I believe in the beginning, what I needed individuals to know, and what individuals ought to perceive is that there is censorship on this nation occurring proper now.

“Are they censoring terrorists or pedophiles? Criminals who’ve Twitter profiles? No, they’re censoring individuals, they usually’re shadow-banning individuals who have dissenting opinions about vaccines. Why is that? Is that as a result of Pfizer cleared $33 billion final yr and Massive Pharma has extra lobbyists in Washington than senators and representatives mixed? Why is the motive? Both approach, if you wish to be an open-minded particular person, it’s best to hear either side, which is why I take heed to individuals like Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough. I’ve individuals on the different aspect as properly. I learn stuff on the vaccine-hesitancy aspect, and I learn stuff on the vaccines-are-the-greatest-thing-in-the-world aspect.”

He added that it didn’t “make sense” to him to censor everybody who questions the so-called “mainstream narrative.”

No matter his factors of view, it’s no query that the outdoors noise hasn’t affected him on the soccer subject. He has an opportunity to place Inexperienced Bay again into the NFC Championship with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Whereas he solely missed the one sport as a consequence of COVID, he threw for 4,115 yards with 37 landing passes and 4 interceptions. The Packers completed 13-4 and claimed home-field benefit all through the NFC playoffs.