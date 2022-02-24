Sports

Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision 'soon': report

Packers Fans can expect to hear a decision Aaron Rogers According to a report, the future in Green Bay soon.

Sources said ESPN’s Packers are expected to decide whether Rogers will be traded on Tuesday, as the ruling NFL MVP is expected to notify the agency of its decision “soon” and multiple teams have raised offers.

Aaron Rogers admits ‘no decision’ on his 2022 plan

Rogers posted on Instagram reflecting his season with the Packers but on Tuesday “Pat McAfee show“And he said he was still making up his mind about his future.” NFL.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard congratulates quarterback Aaron Rogers after a 29-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit.

(AP Photo / Lawn Harrowdale)

“I got it,” Rogers said of his interest in the decision. “There is not much to talk about football-based and it will be a matter of conversation. But I look forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s the best for me. It’s the best for the team. It’s the best for everyone. The teams involved. Let’s go. Put it behind you. “

Packers general manager Brian Guttequest said on Wednesday that the team needed to sort out Rogers’ situation before taking any further action, especially to stay on top of the pay cap for next season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers looks up at the sky in the 4th quarter of the NFC Division Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambo Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 22, 2022.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

“Of course everything around here is centered around quarterbacks. That’s the way we work,” he said. NFL.com. “It’s a big piece. It’s a domino that we have to fall into before we go the other way. So it’s important when we have it and the puzzle pieces that we’ve been able to fit in. That’s the first thing to go. I had a really good conversation with Aaron and everyone. “

Rogers has made it clear that he has no interest in being a “part of the reconstruction” and that the Packers are doing what they can to create more cap space.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers (12) rushes to the locker room after the Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers (12) rushes to the locker room after the Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi’s Stadium.
(Carrie Edmundson-USA Today Sports)

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Packers have vacated about $ 14 million cap space in the last two days.


