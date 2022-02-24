Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision ‘soon’: report



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Packers Fans can expect to hear a decision Aaron Rogers According to a report, the future in Green Bay soon.

Sources said ESPN’s Packers are expected to decide whether Rogers will be traded on Tuesday, as the ruling NFL MVP is expected to notify the agency of its decision “soon” and multiple teams have raised offers.

Aaron Rogers admits ‘no decision’ on his 2022 plan

Rogers posted on Instagram reflecting his season with the Packers but on Tuesday “ Pat McAfee show “And he said he was still making up his mind about his future.” NFL .

“I got it,” Rogers said of his interest in the decision. “There is not much to talk about football-based and it will be a matter of conversation. But I look forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s the best for me. It’s the best for the team. It’s the best for everyone. The teams involved. Let’s go. Put it behind you. “

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Packers general manager Brian Guttequest said on Wednesday that the team needed to sort out Rogers’ situation before taking any further action, especially to stay on top of the pay cap for next season.

“Of course everything around here is centered around quarterbacks. That’s the way we work,” he said. NFL.com. “It’s a big piece. It’s a domino that we have to fall into before we go the other way. So it’s important when we have it and the puzzle pieces that we’ve been able to fit in. That’s the first thing to go. I had a really good conversation with Aaron and everyone. “

Rogers has made it clear that he has no interest in being a “part of the reconstruction” and that the Packers are doing what they can to create more cap space.