Aaron Tweet wins Tony Award for ‘Moulin Rouge’! musical’
Aaron Tveit is now a Tony winner.
Tweet was nominated for the first time this year, and circumstances were unusual: He was the only person nominated in the category, Best Leading Actor in a Musical.
Still, his victory was not guaranteed: to claim the prize, he had to win the support of 60 percent of those who cast ballots in that category. And he did.
Tweet, 37, won for her performance as Christian in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”, which is adapted from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film.
Accepting his award, he said, “We are so privileged to do this, to be on Broadway, to live life in theatre.”
He continued: “Let’s continue to try to tell stories that represent many and not some, by many and not for some, for many and for nothing. Because what we do is for people. It changes lives. It changes people’s minds. It changes people’s hearts. We can change the world with this. Let’s not forget it. It means more to me than I can say Is. “
Tveit arrived on Broadway as a heartthrob, playing love interests in “Hairspray” (as a replacement Link Larkin) and “Wicked” (as a replacement Fiyero). His breakout came in 2009, when he starred as Gabe, a dead teen, on the hit show “Next to Normal”; He then took a starring role as con man Frank Abagnale Jr. in the short-lived stage adaptation of “Catch Me If You Can”.
Tweet, who hails from the Hudson Valley and was educated at Ithaca College, is also known for his special appearances in the “Grease: Live” television special (he played Greaser-in-Chief Danny Zuko) and “Les Misérables”. . Film adaptation (as Revolutionary Enjolras), and, most recently, this summer’s Apple TV Plus streamer “Schmigadoon!” (He was the Bad Boy Carnival Barker).
#Aaron #Tweet #wins #Tony #Award #Moulin #Rouge #musical
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.