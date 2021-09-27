Aaron Tweet wins Tony Award for ‘Moulin Rouge’! musical’

Aaron Tveit is now a Tony winner.

Tweet was nominated for the first time this year, and circumstances were unusual: He was the only person nominated in the category, Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Still, his victory was not guaranteed: to claim the prize, he had to win the support of 60 percent of those who cast ballots in that category. And he did.

Tweet, 37, won for her performance as Christian in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”, which is adapted from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film.

Accepting his award, he said, “We are so privileged to do this, to be on Broadway, to live life in theatre.”