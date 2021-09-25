Aarti Singh Govinda Krishna Abhishek: Krishna Abhishek’s sister Aarti Singh revealed – Govinda’s family does not talk to me
Due to the dispute between Govinda and Krishna Abhishek, Krishna’s sister Aarti’s relationship with Govinda’s family has not remained the same. In a recent interview, Aarti said that Govinda and his family no longer speak to him.
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, who is angry over Kashmir, said she is a bad daughter-in-law
