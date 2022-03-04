Entertainment

Aarya Actress Sushmita Sen talk about her struggle for not getting work in Bollywood for 10 years.

Aarya Actress Sushmita Sen talk about her struggle for not getting work in Bollywood for 10 years.
Aarya Actress Sushmita Sen talk about her struggle for not getting work in Bollywood for 10 years.

Aarya Actress Sushmita Sen talk about her struggle for not getting work in Bollywood for 10 years.

My networking is also not good: Sushmita Sen

My networking is also not good: Sushmita Sen

She says my networking is also not good. Then I understood in this time what to do and what not to do. Sushmita said that she kept her focus on the family in the last 10 years. She says that in a span of 10 years, I gave my full time to my two daughters, Renee and Alisha, to raise them.

I didn't get my favorite job - Sushmita Sen

I didn’t get my favorite job – Sushmita Sen

Sharing his view, he said that what has been the mentality of the people regarding me, I am not aware of it. She admits that I was not good at networking, due to which I did not get my favorite job. Significantly, before Arya 2, Sushmita Sen’s film Dulha Mil Gaya was released in the year 2010.

Sushmita Sen's career, breakup and comeback

Sushmita Sen’s career, breakup and comeback

After this, she directly appeared in the web series Arya in the year 2020. Sushmita Sen will soon start shooting for Arya 3 as well. Sometime back Sushmita Sen also broke up from their relationship of years. Sushmita Sen broke up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen has gained popularity with films like Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, No Problem.

