Aashita Sood wife of mayank agarwal reduce 13 kg weight know the tips and diet plan to reduce weight

Weight Loss Tips in Hindi: People suffering from obesity have to face many types of physical and mental problems. Many times people adopt various tricks to lose weight, but they are not very successful.

Ashita Sood, wife of Team India’s opener Mayank Agarwal, has lost 12.8 kg (12800 grams) between 15 September 2021 to 31 January 2022 (a total of 139 days). Mayank Agarwal has shared two pictures of Ashita on Instagram. In this, he told how Ashita lost so much weight. Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has commented on this post of his.

Mayank wrote in the comment box of his post, promised, a lot of work has been done on this, achieved the target one by one and the result can now be seen by everyone. From September 15 to January 31, he lost 12.8 kg. On his post, Ritika Sajdeh wrote, Proud of you. Mayank also replied and wrote, I am really proud of him. Ashita Sood also thanked Ritika.

Many people including many other celebrities have commented on this post of Mayank Agarwal. Many users have also asked him how to lose weight. People asked that sir, tell us how did you lose so much weight in such a short time.

Although Mayank did not tell that recipe to the users, but here we are sharing some remedies given by health experts, which can benefit you in reducing belly fat and weight. These are some Ayurvedic tips, which can prove to be very helpful in reducing weight.

Take fenugreek powder for weight loss. Take fenugreek with water on an empty stomach after waking up in the morning. This can also be beneficial. Apart from this, you can soak fenugreek seeds overnight and consume them on an empty stomach in the morning.

Include Triphala in your diet. It helps to eliminate toxins from the body. Also rejuvenates the digestive system. Take a spoonful of Triphala churna with warm water after dinner.

Dry ginger is also beneficial. Take dry ginger powder, as it contains thermogenic agents, which are useful for burning fat. Taking dry ginger in hot water accelerates metabolism and burns extra fat. If dry ginger powder is not available in the house, then take raw ginger.

To reduce belly fat, you should minimize the intake of refined oil and carbohydrates. You have to stay away from sugary drinks, sweets, pasta, bread, biscuits and foods rich in oil.