Aashram fame tridha choudhury viral video on social media

New Delhi. Actress Tridha Choudhary, who is known for her strong performance in the webseries ‘Aashram’, is very much on social media these days. People liked her performance so much that they have started knowing Tridha by the name of Babita. Recently, this actress has shared a video which has created panic on social media. Fans are very fond of this video and are commenting fiercely.

In the video going viral, Babita is seen in a white color coat. The bold look of this actress with open hair in nude makeup is becoming quite viral. The video of this glamorous style of the actress has been viewed more than 7 lakh times so far.

Fans are unable to stop themselves from commenting after watching this video of Tridha, and are saying their hearts by making different types of comments.

Tridha aka Babita recently shared a photo in a bikini. In which he attracted the fans with his bold look.

Actress Tridha Choudhary has made a special place in the hearts of fans with her glamorous look along with acting.

Some time back, her photoshoot with a tea kettle became quite viral. Which was well liked by the fans. After this this glamorous photoshoot of the actress is becoming quite viral on social media.