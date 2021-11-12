Aashram Web Series, Prakash Jha, Sudarshan News Channel Anchor Furious On Digvijay Singh: Why stand with the enemies of Hindus? Digvijay Singh mentioned the attack on the team of Ashram series, then the anchor clashed

Digvijay Singh condemned the vandalism on the sets of Max Player’s web series ‘Ashram’ and the attack on the team, after which the journalists and anchors of Sudarshan News Channel got furious.

Prakash Jha’s web series ‘Ashram’ has been in controversy since its inception. Congress leader Digvijay Singh has now given a statement in the case of vandalism on the set of ‘Ashram’. When he mentioned the attack on the team of Ashram series, during this time Suresh Chavhanke, editor and senior journalist of Sudarshan News Channel got furious at him. During this, he asked Digvijay Singh the question- ‘Why are you standing with the enemies of Hindus?’

In fact, Digvijay Singh has condemned the sabotage and attack on the team on the sets of Max Player’s web series ‘Ashram’, saying – ‘About extortion money – has become the business of Bajrang Dal and VHP’. The perpetrators of the murder have the open support of the Home Minister, there is protection. What to expect from Bhopal Police? The leader of Bajrang Dal, who attacked the team of Ashram webseries, is roaming freely.

On this statement of Digvijay, Suresh Chavhanke, editor of Sudarshan News Channel wrote- ‘Do you agree with the Ashram web series? Which ashrams you are associated with contain what is shown in this series? If you are opposed to BJP-Sangh, then you should oppose them politically. But why are you standing with the enemies of Hindus? We are angry. VHP gave less punishment.

Let us tell you, last month in Bhopal, the capital of MP, film director Prakash Jha and his team were shooting for the next season of their web series ‘Ashram’. During this the ‘Ashram’ team was attacked.

Do you agree with Ashram web series? Which ashrams you are associated with have what is shown in this series? You are opposed to the BJP-Sangh, so why should you oppose them politically but stand with the enemies of Hindus? we are angry @VHPDigital gave less punishment https://t.co/31rHNgLNnq — Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) November 12, 2021

Prakash Jha had not lodged any complaint in the matter at that time. At the same time, the police itself took action in the matter. Bajrang Dal’s provincial convener Sushil Sudele was also accused of attack in this entire incident.

The audacious extortion has become the business of Bajrang Dal and VHP. The perpetrators of the murder have the open support of the Home Minister. What to expect from Bhopal Police? The leader of Bajrang Dal, who attacked the team of Ashram Web Series, roamed freely… https://t.co/MVVRCdoxkb via @YouTube — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 12, 2021

This matter is of October 24. During the attack, Prakash Jha was also sooted by Bajrang Dal workers and said that he is also looking for Bobby Deol. During this a lot of sabotage was done on the set of the web series. (When Dharmendra was left shocked after seeing the bold and intimate scene, Bobby Deol had also left brother Sunny Deol behind)